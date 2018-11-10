Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Penn Hills early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Long Road and Beulah Road.

The Penn Hills No.7 VFC says when first responders arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle on its side and two male occupants trapped inside.

Crews were able to gain access to the occupants and the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No one was injured.