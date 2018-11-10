Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on Friday.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoody with red outlining, a Penguins knitted cap and gray pants.

The unknown suspect entered the PNC Bank at 3643 SR 31 in Donegal Township and demanded money from a teller. The suspect did not pull out a weapon, but told the teller he had one.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 724-830-2758 or 724-832-3288.