PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell may end up sitting out the entire season.

ESPN writer Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that multiple league sources say Bell is unlikely to report to the team by Tuesday’s deadline.

Bell must report by 4 p.m. Tuesday or he will be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season and forfeit $14.5 million.

The running back skipped all of training camp and has been a no-show all season long.

Many speculated that he would return to the team after he tweeted Monday afternoon that he was leaving Miami. Later in the week, he was spotted at the LA Fitness on McKnight Road in McCandless.

Bell took to Twitter again with a series of upside down tweets, saying:

“Just about everybody has an opinion on my life and worried about what I’m doing… don’t judge me off my decisions because maybe this isn’t what you’d do… but most people don’t take the time to just simply read between the lines… and that’s clearly on them… I’m not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period… also if you’re really finding the time to figure out what I’m saying, you’ve proved by point.”

As the Steelers were playing the Panthers on Thursday, Bell tweeted about James Conner, who has replaced Bell in his absence.

He later tweeted, “I think it’s safe to say, it’s time to pass the sticks…”

Bell has been quiet on social media since then.

  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    November 10, 2018 at 9:06 PM

    Let him sit out all season OR let him warm the bench for the rest of the season. Maybe someday these Prima Donna’s will understand that the owners MIGHT grow a set, and decide they won’t sign him, because of all the baggage (and attitude) these type of player’s bring to THEIR team.
    I’d bench him-period. Mr. Conner is quite capable of playing the position Bell vacated.

