  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Man, Pennsylvania State Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NESCOPECK BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from eastern Pennsylvania.

Carl Dietterick, 89, was last seen at a home on Fifth Street in Nescopeck Borough around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Dietterick is driving a red 2009 Ford Ranger with a Pennsylvania license plate reading YAJ-6418. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a gray or dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police believe he may be travelling to Cumberland or Lancaster counties.

He is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall and about 200 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Dietterick is being considered an endangered person.

Anyone who sees Dietterick or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny at (570) 542-4117.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s