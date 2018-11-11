Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NESCOPECK BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from eastern Pennsylvania.

Carl Dietterick, 89, was last seen at a home on Fifth Street in Nescopeck Borough around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Dietterick is driving a red 2009 Ford Ranger with a Pennsylvania license plate reading YAJ-6418. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a gray or dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police believe he may be travelling to Cumberland or Lancaster counties.

He is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall and about 200 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Dietterick is being considered an endangered person.

Anyone who sees Dietterick or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny at (570) 542-4117.