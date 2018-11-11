Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 150 illnesses from a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products have been reported across the country, including in Pennsylvania.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 164 people from 35 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella as of Nov. 5. Of those 164 people, 63 have been hospitalized and one person in California has died.

There have been eight reported cases in Pennsylvania and five reported cases in Ohio. No cases have been reported in West Virginia.

Illnesses from this outbreak started about a year ago.

The CDC advises consumers to handle raw turkey carefully, thaw turkeys in the refrigerator and not on the counter, and cook turkeys thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Symptoms of salmonella — such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps — usually begin 12 to 72 hours after the germ is swallowed.

For more information on this outbreak, visit cdc.gov/salmonella/reading-07-18/index.html.