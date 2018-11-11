Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Careless smoking is being blamed for a fire that claimed the life of a man in central Pennsylvania.

The York County coroner’s office says the victim was pronounced dead late Saturday night in York Township.

Chief Nate Tracey of the Goodwill Fire Company told the York Daily Record that the man had recently been discharged from a hospital, needed an oxygen tank to breathe and was also a “heavy smoker.”

He said there were no working fire alarms in the house, and he believed the blaze had been burning for a half-hour before crews were dispatched.

Tracey said York Area Regional Police and state police are investigating but they concluded the cause was careless discarding of smoking materials.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of relatives.

