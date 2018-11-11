Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a home invasion that happened near the University of Pittsburgh campus late Friday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. at an apartment on Louisa Street near Halket Place.

A female resident of the apartment told police that when she returned home that night, she found a man she didn’t know in her bedroom. The man pulled out a handgun and said he was looking for an individual. The female resident told the man the individual he was looking for didn’t live in that apartment, and the man ran away in an unknown direction.

University of Pittsburgh Police say there were no signs of forced entry and it is believed the suspect entered the apartment through an unlocked door or window. The suspect did not take anything from the apartment, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as an African-American man between the ages of 20 and 30. He is between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall and has shoulder-length dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

University of Pittsburgh Police assisted City of Pittsburgh Police officers with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Department at (412) 422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at (412) 624-2121.