Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Iron Maiden is bringing their international tour to Pittsburgh in 2019.

The band will play PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson says their “Legacy of the Beast” tour is based on the band’s mobile game of the same name.

The band has been touring Europe and will bring the show to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 16. Click here for more information.