CARLISLE (KDKA) – Authorities in Carlisle are searching for a missing female teen who was last seen on Friday.

The Carlisle Police say that 17-year-old Ally Patton was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday when she left her home with a man in his late 30’s, according to Crime Watch PA.

ally paton Police Searching For Missing Carlisle Teen

Photo Credit: (Carlisle Police)

Officials say that the unknown white male was driving a large yellow pick up truck.

Patton is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds with brown hair and a small tattoo on one of her wrists.

Police say that she could possibly be in the Bloserville area.

Authorities ask anything with information to call Carlisle Police at 724-243-5252.

