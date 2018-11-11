Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARLISLE (KDKA) – Authorities in Carlisle are searching for a missing female teen who was last seen on Friday.

The Carlisle Police say that 17-year-old Ally Patton was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday when she left her home with a man in his late 30’s, according to Crime Watch PA.

Officials say that the unknown white male was driving a large yellow pick up truck.

Patton is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds with brown hair and a small tattoo on one of her wrists.

Police say that she could possibly be in the Bloserville area.

Authorities ask anything with information to call Carlisle Police at 724-243-5252.