OAKLAND (KDKA) — Multiple attempted burglaries are under investigation in Oakland.

University of Pittsburgh Police say the first happened around 3 a.m. Friday at an apartment on Oakland Avenue near Forbes Avenue.

A female resident told police she was sleeping when she woke up to find the male suspect, who she did not know, in her bedroom. After she woke up, the suspect fled the apartment.

No one was injured and the suspect did not take anything from the apartment. It is unknown how the suspect entered the apartment. The victim was only able to tell that the suspect was wearing dark clothing and did not provide a more detailed description of his appearance.

The second attempted burglary happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday at an apartment on South Bouquet Street near Roberto Clemente Drive.

In that attempted burglary, a female resident of the apartment said she was sleeping and was woken up by an unknown male suspect in her bedroom. The suspect then fled the apartment.

No one was injured and the suspect did not take anything from the apartment. It is unknown how the suspect entered the apartment.

The victim described the suspect as a tall, slender man. The victim did not know the suspect’s race, but said he was approximately 5-feet-10-inches or 5-feet-11-inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and possibly jeans.

The third attempted burglary happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at a home on Chesterfield Road near Fifth Avenue.

A male resident said he returned home and found his front door was unlocked and his rear door was open. The resident saw an unknown male suspect standing in his backyard.

The suspect then ran away in the direction of Terrace Street. No injuries were reported and nothing was taken from the house. It is unknown how the suspect entered the house.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned African-American male. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Police have not said if the three incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Department at (412) 422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at (412) 624-2121.