  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:05 AM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bridgeville, Greene County, Local TV, National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Veterans Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is home to nearly 900,000 veterans who were honored in several ceremonies and services over Veterans Day weekend.

Braving the cold and honoring the brave, a ceremony to remember and honor all members of the military who have served or are currently serving was held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville on Sunday.

veterans wreaths Veterans Day Recognized Throughout The Area In Special Ceremonies

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Today was the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. On the 11th day of the 11th hour of the 11th month in 1918, the end of World War I, the guns fell silent,” Col. Mark A. Goodwill of the 171st Air Refueling Wing said.

Meanwhile, the bells tolled 21 times in Oakland at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

In Greene County, a newly built World War I memorial was dedicated at Waynesburg. The granite memorial lists the names of the 58 men from Greene County who died in World War I.

world war i memorial greene county Veterans Day Recognized Throughout The Area In Special Ceremonies

(Photo Credit: Waynesburg University)

Boy Scout Troop 284 honored those who served at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Lebanon, where they held flags and walked down the aisle of the church. They then held a breakfast for all veterans in the community.

At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a military honor fraternity unveiled a student-designed monument titled “Answering The Call,” which sits at IUP’s humanities and social sciences building.

In Pittsburgh, the Beacon Tower, Highmark Building and more were lit up in red, white and blue to honor all those who served.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s