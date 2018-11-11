Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is home to nearly 900,000 veterans who were honored in several ceremonies and services over Veterans Day weekend.

Braving the cold and honoring the brave, a ceremony to remember and honor all members of the military who have served or are currently serving was held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville on Sunday.

“Today was the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. On the 11th day of the 11th hour of the 11th month in 1918, the end of World War I, the guns fell silent,” Col. Mark A. Goodwill of the 171st Air Refueling Wing said.

Meanwhile, the bells tolled 21 times in Oakland at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

In Greene County, a newly built World War I memorial was dedicated at Waynesburg. The granite memorial lists the names of the 58 men from Greene County who died in World War I.

Boy Scout Troop 284 honored those who served at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Lebanon, where they held flags and walked down the aisle of the church. They then held a breakfast for all veterans in the community.

At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a military honor fraternity unveiled a student-designed monument titled “Answering The Call,” which sits at IUP’s humanities and social sciences building.

In Pittsburgh, the Beacon Tower, Highmark Building and more were lit up in red, white and blue to honor all those who served.