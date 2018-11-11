Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 18-year-old woman was shot in Scott Township on Sunday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Magazine Street near Boland Way.

When Scott Township Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen.

She was transported to a local trauma center, where she underwent surgery. Allegheny County officials say she is currently listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

One person is in custody and is being interviewed by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.