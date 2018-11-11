Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s governor says he’s accepted the resignation of a suspended a state Supreme Court justice recently convicted of 11 federal criminal charges.

It was the latest development in an impeachment scandal miring some past and present justices in varying accusations, including abuse of authority and failure to rein in excessive spending.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office said Saturday that Justice Allen Loughry will resign Monday – one day ahead of a special legislative session the governor had ordered for lawmakers to consider removing Loughry from office.

Loughry was convicted last month of criminal charges including wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. Loughry, who has requested a new trial, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

