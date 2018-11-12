  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Toy Story 4

(CBS) – The toys are back in town.

Eight years since their last adventure, Buzz, Woody and the rest of the “Toy Story” gang return in a brand new teaser trailer for the long-awaited fourth film in the series.

Released Monday, the short clip shows the gang holding hands and floating in the sky, with new character “Forky” – a plastic fork with pipe cleaners for arms.

Little is known about the plot but Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and John Ratzenberger will once again voice the lead characters.

Pixar animator and storyboarder Josh Cooley directs the film, which is set for release in June 2019.

