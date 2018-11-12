Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could be running for president in 2020.

That’s according to Mark Penn, a former advisor the the Clintons.

Not only was Pennsylvania a pivotal state in the 2016 presidential election, Pittsburgh played a big part, with Hillary Clinton receiving 75 percent of the vote.

Penn co-wrote a Sunday op-ed for the Wall Street Journal with Andrew Stein, a former Democratic Manhattan borough president.

“True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies,” the op-ed claims. “She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”

Penn says that Clinton will not allow her humiliating loss to President Trump end her political career.

Last month the former Democratic Presidential nominee left the door open on a possible 2020 run, saying “I’d like to be president.”

So far Mrs. Clinton has not commented on the op-ed report.