Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A White Oak woman will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

More than 100 Macy’s employees will appear in the parade as part of the “Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree,” which is described as a “cross-generational chorus and ‘live’ 360-degree tree.”

Jen Joyce, of White Oak, was one of many Macy’s employees from across the country who auditioned and was selected to participate.

Joyce and the rest of the choir will appear on a multi-tiered float during the parade.

Coverage of the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin on KDKA-TV at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.