PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee reportedly died Monday at age 95.

TMZ reports Lee was rushed to a medical center in California early Monday morning and later passed away.

In the past, he has been a guest at Pittsburgh comics conventions. In 2012, Lee stopped by for the 20th annual Pittsburgh Comicon, which has since been renamed Steel City Con. It was Lee’s second appearance at Pittsburgh Comicon in three years.

Lee started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 and co-created many popular Marvel characters, such as Spider-Man, Black Panther and Iron Man.

Executive producer/comic book writer Stan Lee attends the world premiere of ‘Spider-man: Homecoming’ at the TCL Chinese Theater on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

