PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Imagine being asleep in your room and waking up to find someone you don’t know standing in your bedroom.

That scenario happened several times this weekend in Oakland.

The first incident was reported around 3 a.m. on Friday. A young woman who lives on Oakland Avenue told Pitt Police as soon as she woke up, the guy ran away.

oakland breakin map Police Investigating Series Of Oakland Break Ins

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Less than 45 minutes later, the same exact thing happened to another young woman on Bouquet Street.

Late Friday, a woman said a man was standing in her room with a gun along Louisa Street. He was asking for a specific person and when she said he didn’t live there, the suspect ran away.

KDKA-TV talked to a college student who said he came home to find his doors flung wide open, and a man standing in his backyard.

“It’s horrifying honestly, to think someone was in my personal space. This is where I come home after a day of class or a day of work or anything,” Justin Szramch said.

Police want to remind people in the area to lock up because it seems like these suspects aren’t forcing their way inside. Rather, they are getting in through an unlocked door or window.

