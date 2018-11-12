  • KDKA TVOn Air

Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt Panthers, Qadree Ollison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a 52-22 win over Virginia Tech at Heinz Field Saturday, two Panthers were named ACC Players of the Week. Senior Qadree Ollison earned Running Back of the week honors, while sophomore center Jimmy Morrissey was recognized as the ACC Offensive Lineman of the week.

Ollison rushed for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries against the Hokies, including a 97 yard run, which was the longest play from scrimmage in Pitt history and tied for the longest in college football this season.

Meanwhile, Morrissey led the charge up front with the offensive line. The coaching staff commended the sophomore for multiple big blocks and several adjustment calls at the line of scrimmage.

Pitt is already bowl eligible and is now looking to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a 5-1 conference record (6-4 overall.) The Panthers travel to take on Wake Forest Saturday. Kickoff is slated for noon.

