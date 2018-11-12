Filed Under:Brother's Brother Foundation, California, California Wildfires, Local TV, Wildfires

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh-based charity Brother’s Brother Foundation will send relief supplies to California wildfire victims.

The foundation says they are working with the humanitarian organization Gleaning for the World to send a shipment of non-perishable foods, paper products and personal care items to Oroville, Calif., to help those displaced by the recent wildfires.

The supplies will then be distributed by the Oroville Hope Center.

california wildfire Brothers Brother To Send Relief Supplies To California Wildfire Victims

OROVILLE, CA – NOVEMBER 11: The Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The foundation has not said if they are accepting donations of supplies, but they said monetary donations to assist with relief efforts are greatly appreciated.

Monetary donations via credit card can be made online at brothersbrother.org or by calling the foundation at (412) 321-3160.

Checks can be made out to the Brother’s Brother Foundation and mailed to the following address:

Brother’s Brother Foundation, US Disasters
1200 Galveston Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s