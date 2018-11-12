Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh-based charity Brother’s Brother Foundation will send relief supplies to California wildfire victims.

The foundation says they are working with the humanitarian organization Gleaning for the World to send a shipment of non-perishable foods, paper products and personal care items to Oroville, Calif., to help those displaced by the recent wildfires.

The supplies will then be distributed by the Oroville Hope Center.

The foundation has not said if they are accepting donations of supplies, but they said monetary donations to assist with relief efforts are greatly appreciated.

Monetary donations via credit card can be made online at brothersbrother.org or by calling the foundation at (412) 321-3160.

Checks can be made out to the Brother’s Brother Foundation and mailed to the following address:

Brother’s Brother Foundation, US Disasters

1200 Galveston Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15233