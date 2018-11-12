Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spurred by the attack on a Squirrel Hill synagogue that left 11 people dead, Mayor Bill Peduto is inviting a new debate over gun control.

Local legislation is reportedly in the works, which would challenge statewide regulations.

While Peduto says he’s not ready to go into detail on his proposal, he did say this legislative effort would challenge the state in what the city can and can’t do regarding weapons that cause mass carnage, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Peduto alluded to the gun control debate when he spoke at Friday’s Rally for Peace, which was held in honor of the 11 people killed in the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

“Strength is not about how many guns you have. Strength is made by the compassion of your heart. And let us gather today to make sure that as we move forward, we move forward as one America, working on common sense reform that will end this type of violence,” Peduto said.

Robert Bowers, the suspected shooter, used an AR-15 assault rifle and three handguns in the attack.

Peduto wants to call on Congress to make this an agenda item early next year.