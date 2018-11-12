Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) — Temperatures have been dropping, which means it’s time for Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort to fire up their snowmaking machines.

While some parts of the Pittsburgh area saw a dusting of real snow Saturday morning, the two resorts turned on their snowmaking system to start creating some fake powder for skiers and snowboarders.

The resorts say they will run their snowmaking systems for as long as conditions allow. The outside air temperature determines when snowmaking can begin.

Opening day dates for both Seven Springs and Hidden Valley will be announced in the near future.

Last year, Seven Springs began making snow on Nov. 10 and opened on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

You can find the Seven Springs snow report here. The Hidden Valley snow report can be found here.