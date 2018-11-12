Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and snow are expected to move through western Pennsylvania tonight, bringing a chance for slick driving conditions during the Tuesday morning commute.

Overall, the snow we are expecting to see tonight looks to be much smaller than what it appeared to look like just days ago.

Model data is now showing a light dusting on grassy areas to be about what you should expect.

While most of the rain and snow will arrive after 10 p.m. Monday, KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley can’t completely rule out a brief snow shower or rain shower through the course of the day today.

Most will be dry, however. Highs today should get close to hitting 50 degrees with overcast skies. Today will likely be the warmest day of the next week.

Chilly air is set to stick around through this weekend and beyond.

While most of the day will be dry, places south of Interstate 70 will see their rain chances going up after about 10 p.m. It may take a while before we get anything more than light drizzle.

Rain will then move north and by 3 a.m., we should see rain showers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. Snow showers should begin by 4 a.m. and will last for a few hours.

Temperatures at this time will likely be in the upper 30s, so expect a lot of slush to be around for the morning commute.

Overall, snow totals won’t be that impressive and should pose only a minor issue to drivers.

Smiley’s biggest concern is that it will be just cold enough that icy conditions will impact the morning rush hour.

Model data shows only a dusting or less for the region, including the Laurel Highlands.