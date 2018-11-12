Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news for lonely hearts; Pittsburgh is one of the top 15 cities for singles, according to WalletHub’s latest study.

The personal finance website released their list of 2018’s best and worst cities for singles on Monday.

Pittsburgh landed the number 13 spot on the list of 182 cities, an improvement from last year when it ranked 17th.

WalletHub compared 34 key indicators of “dating-friendliness” to come up with their rankings. The indicators included percentage of singles in the population, gender balance among singles, online-dating opportunities, nightlife options and costs of various activities, including wine and beer, restaurants and movies.

Pittsburgh ranked low when it came to economics, but did better in terms of dating opportunities and fun and recreation.

This year’s top 10 list included the same 10 cities as last year, just in a slightly different order with Atlanta taking the top spot from San Francisco, which fell to third.

Atlanta Denver San Francisco Portland, Ore. Los Angeles Seattle Chicago San Diego Minneapolis Portland, Maine

