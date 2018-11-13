Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A police K-9 was injured while apprehending a chase suspect in Ligonier Township.

Ligonier Township Police say 32-year-old Nathaniel Munden is what they call a familiar actor.

“He’s a known individual that we’ve dealt with in the past,” said Ligonier Township Police Chief Michael Matrunics.

Munden’s most recent tangle with the law, according to police happened, around 8 p.m. last Friday on Peoples Road. A patrol officer noticed Munden behind the wheel of a Subaru.

“He did attempt a traffic stop, but the vehicle did flee from the officer,” said Chief Matrunics.

Police say Munden flew down Peoples until he got to its intersection with Carey School Road. Unable to make the turn, his car got stuck in a rut and the officer pulled up right behind him.

According to the criminal complaint, that’s when Munden got out of the vehicle and ran off into a wooded area.

“At that point, the officer gave chase accordingly,” Chief Matrunics said.

Running beside the officer was the department’s K-9 Kilo.

Munden was found hiding in some bushes and wouldn’t come out. Kilo went in to get the man moving, but police say Munden attacked the dog.

“From what I understand, he punched him,” Chief Matrunics said. “He assaulted him with his fist.”

Kilo’s handler, Sgt. James Fiscarella cuffed Munden and charged him with a number of offenses, including DUI and resisting arrest. He’s being held in the Westmoreland County Jail.

Ligonier Township Police say in June, Munden was pulled over for driving under the influence. Investigators say during that incident, he also ran from the scene, that time jumping in the Loyalhanna Creek in a failed attempt escape capture.

As for K-9 Kilo, he took a beating but is on the mend at home with Sgt. Fiscarella.

“I just talked to the K-9 officer, he said everything is good, everything’s looking good, a couple weeks he’ll be off,” said Chief Matrunics. “Everything sounds good at this point.”