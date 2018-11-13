Comments (2)
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Police in Mount Lebanon are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who is believed to be endangered.
According to police, 17-year-old Heily Horrach-Rodriguez was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday.
She is known to have friends in the City of Pittsburgh and Robinson Township, but her possible destination was unknown. Police believe she may be endangered.
Horrach-Rodriguez is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink winter coat, light green pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.
