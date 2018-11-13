  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Time is running out for Le’Veon Bell if he is going to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Bell has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to report, or he would be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season. He would also forfeit $14.5 million.

The running back skipped all of training camp and has been a no-show all season.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that multiple league sources said Bell was unlikely to report to the team by the deadline.

Last week, many speculated that he would return to the team after he tweeted that he was leaving Miami. Later in the week, he was spotted at the LA Fitness on McKnight Road in McCandless.

Bell took to Twitter again with a series of upside down tweets, saying:

“Just about everybody has an opinion on my life and worried about what I’m doing… don’t judge me off my decisions because maybe this isn’t what you’d do… but most people don’t take the time to just simply read between the lines… and that’s clearly on them… I’m not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period… also if you’re really finding the time to figure out what I’m saying, you’ve proved by point.”

As the Steelers were playing the Panthers on Thursday, Bell tweeted about James Conner, who has replaced Bell in his absence.

He later tweeted, “I think it’s safe to say, it’s time to pass the sticks…”

Bell has been quiet on social media since then.

