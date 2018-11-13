Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMER CITY (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man from Indiana County.

According to state police, Christopher Anderson, 32, was last seen in Homer City on Nov. 10. He was said to be going for a walk on Hoodlebug Trail around 8:15 p.m.

He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build, shaved head and blue eyes. He was wearing a black “beanie,” black hooded sweatshirt and green cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

