HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – At least six people were injured in a crash involving a Port Authority bus and a delivery truck.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened along East 8th Avenue in Homestead around 5 a.m.

At least six people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Emergency responders at the scene said it appears the driver of the delivery truck fell asleep at the wheel.

