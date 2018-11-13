  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Homestead, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – At least six people were injured in a crash involving a Port Authority bus and a delivery truck.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened along East 8th Avenue in Homestead around 5 a.m.

homestead port authority bus crash Port Authority Bus, Delivery Truck Collide In Homestead; At Least 6 Injured

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At least six people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Emergency responders at the scene said it appears the driver of the delivery truck fell asleep at the wheel.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s