MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A coyote is suspected of attacking a dog in Washington County.

The dog’s owner, Christi Murphy says she let her eight-pound Pomeranian-mix, Max, out in her front yard in Monongahela around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

She was standing on the porch when the dog heard something and ran to the side of the house.

“Next thing I heard, he was screaming and there was a big scuffle going on,” said Murphy. “At that point, I was screaming and he was screaming, and what seemed like forever, but a few seconds later, he came running back, screaming all the way.”

Murphy said she never saw a coyote, but they are often in her neighborhood.

The dog survived the attack, but needed two surgeries and 10 stitches.

“It turned out, he had extensive internal damages and the skin had been ripped away from his abdomen,” Murphy said.

He’ll also have to wear a cone until his injuries heal.

Murphy says she’s posted her and Max’s terrifying experience on social media in order to raise awareness of the dangers posed to dogs even in local neighborhoods, and in hopes of keeping other pets safe.