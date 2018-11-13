  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Brenda Waters, Coyote, Local TV, Monongahela, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — A coyote is suspected of attacking a dog in Washington County.

The dog’s owner, Christi Murphy says she let her eight-pound Pomeranian-mix, Max, out in her front yard in Monongahela around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

She was standing on the porch when the dog heard something and ran to the side of the house.

“Next thing I heard, he was screaming and there was a big scuffle going on,” said Murphy. “At that point, I was screaming and he was screaming, and what seemed like forever, but a few seconds later, he came running back, screaming all the way.”

Murphy said she never saw a coyote, but they are often in her neighborhood.

The dog survived the attack, but needed two surgeries and 10 stitches.

monongahela dog coyote attack He Was Screaming: Woman Says Her 8 Pound Dog Survived Coyote Attack

(Photo Provided by Christi Murphy)

“It turned out, he had extensive internal damages and the skin had been ripped away from his abdomen,” Murphy said.

He’ll also have to wear a cone until his injuries heal.

Murphy says she’s posted her and Max’s terrifying experience on social media in order to raise awareness of the dangers posed to dogs even in local neighborhoods, and in hopes of keeping other pets safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s