SPRING HILL (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 5:30 a.m.
A bullet is believed to have entered the teen’s apartment through a wall, which struck her in the legs.
She was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Police are now investigating the origin of the shot.
