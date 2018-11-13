Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Rhine Place, Spring Hill

SPRING HILL (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 5:30 a.m.

A bullet is believed to have entered the teen’s apartment through a wall, which struck her in the legs.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

She was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police are now investigating the origin of the shot.

