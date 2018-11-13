Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Le’Veon Bell’s future with the Steelers in the balance, here is a look back at some of the top moments during his career in Pittsburgh.

5. Bell Shines In 1st Career Playoff Game

Le’Veon Bell’s playoff history did not begin until the 2016 season when the Steelers hosted the Dolphins on Jan. 4 at Heinz Field. Bell carried the load with 167 yards and two rushing touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 30-12 win over Miami.





4. Bell Tames The Bengals

Le’Veon had plenty of great memories against AFC North rival Cincinnati, but the October 2017 matchup stands out. Even though he did not score in the game, Bell still tallied 192 total yards and was a force in the game against the Bengals at Heinz Field.





3. Goal Line Score To Top The Chargers On MNF

In a suspension and injury riddled season, Bell appeared in only 6 regular season games in 2015. In a Monday night game against the Chargers, he took full advantage of the moment and lifted the Steelers to a critical win in prime time with this tough run at the goal line as time expired.





2. Christmas Present For The Ravens

The 2016 Christmas Day game at Heinz Field against the Ravens is entrenched in Pittsburgh sports history because of the “Immaculate Extension” play from Antonio Brown that won the game and the division for the Steelers. But, Le’Veon was also a major factor throughout the contest with 137 total yards, and three scores (2 rushing, 1 receiving.)





1. Bell Manhandles The Bills In Historic Game

In a snowy, Buffalo showdown in December of 2016, Le’Veon Bell took control with 298 yards of total offense (236 rushing and 62 receiving) with three rushing scores. Bell set the Steelers’ franchise record for rushing yards in an individual game and tied the franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single game.