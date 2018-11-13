Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A couple of cardiologists are helping a West Virginia police department by donating $2,500 to purchase a K-9 bulletproof vest.

Drs. Mark A. Studeny and Melissa D. Lester of Huntington made the donation to the Huntington Police Department, which has seven K-9 teams.

Six of the teams are dual-purpose, drug-detection canines, used to arrest suspects who pose a threat to officers and others.

The donation means each canine will have its own vest.

K-9 bulletproof vests are bullet- and stab-proof and are made from Kevlar cloth that’s used for human bulletproof vests.

