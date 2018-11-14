Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has withdrawn charges filed against members of a motorcycle club in the wake of a bar brawl on the South Side last month.

The brawl, which was caught on surveillance video on Oct. 12 at Kopy’s Bar, allegedly involved members of the Pagan Motorcycle Gang and undercover officers.

Following the fight, Frank DeLuca, a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Gang, and three other members were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and riot.

RELATED STORIES:

But the Allegheny County DA’s Office released this statement Wednesday, saying those charges have been withdrawn “based on evidentiary reasons.”

The full statement goes on to say they reserve the option to refile:

“This afternoon our office withdrew all charges filed against 4 individuals in the wake of an altercation inside of Kopy’s Bar on Oct. 12, 2018. The withdrawal of the charges was based on evidentiary reasons and issues and our office reserves the option of refiling. Our office wishes to acknowledge the actions of the uniformed officers who responded to the altercation, doing so in a calm and professional manor despite being faced with a chaotic situation.”

Last month, defense attorneys said it was the undercover officers who should be charged in the incident. The attorneys say the officers were allegedly drunk, brandished firearms and provoked the entire confrontation.

“The main aggressor in this incident is seen drinking a fifth-and-a-half of Jack Daniels in shots over the course of four or five hours,” Wendy Williams, one of the defense attorneys, said back in October.

District Attorney Zappala and U.S. Attorney Scott Brady met last month about opening a possible federal probe into the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.