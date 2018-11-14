(CBS Local)– Now you can “Eat Mor Chikin” from the comfort of your home.

Chick-fil-A is now available for delivery nationwide. The chain is partnering with DoorDash to bring its famous chicken sandwiches to you.

Delivery from any of the participating 1,100 nationwide restaurants begins today.

As part of the celebration, Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches from now until next Tuesday when placing an order through DoorDash with the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time,” Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer Jon Bridges said. “Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal.”

The bad news: delivery is only available for customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants