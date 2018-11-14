Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rube Goldberg machines have been captivating minds for years.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh designed, kid-tested and built or had built in Pittsburgh the entire “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!” exhibit.

It just opened and will be here until May.

Then, it’s already booked to travel to museums around the world for the next three years.

