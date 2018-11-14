SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region until 7 p.m. Thursday.
By Kristine Sorensen
Kristine Sorensen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rube Goldberg machines have been captivating minds for years.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh designed, kid-tested and built or had built in Pittsburgh the entire “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!” exhibit.

It just opened and will be here until May.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Then, it’s already booked to travel to museums around the world for the next three years.

For more information about the exhibit, visit Kidsburgh’s website here!

