Thanksgiving is next week and with that in mind, Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up some delicious side dishes!

Olive Oil Fried Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms and Cranberries

Extra virgin olive oil

12 ounces baby portabella mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed and sliced

Salt

1-1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 large red onion, halved and sliced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cardamom

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 to 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup roughly chopped hazelnuts

Directions:

In a large cast iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil on medium high heat until shimmering but not smoking. Add mushrooms. Cook, tossing regularly, until browned (about 5 minutes). Season with salt, and transfer the mushrooms to a plate until later.

Return skillet to the stove-top. Add ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil and heat on medium high. Add Brussels sprouts and onions (If you have to, do this in batches, don’t crowd the pan.) Season with the garlic powder, cardamom and cinnamon. Cook, turning occasionally, until the sprouts are crisp and golden brown (even charred in some spots). Onions will cook down and caramelize. Season generously with salt.

Return the mushrooms to the pan to warm up (a couple minutes longer). Turn heat off. Add lemon juice and toss. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking. Add a finishing drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Toss in the cranberries and hazelnuts.

Transfer to a serving platter and serve.

Serves: 6

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette

1 (1-1/2-pound) butternut squash, peeled and 3/4-inch) diced

Good olive oil

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons dried cranberries

¾ cup apple cider or apple juice

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons minced shallots

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 ounces baby arugula, washed and spun dry

½ cup walnuts halves, toasted

¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place the butternut squash on a sheet pan. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, the maple syrup, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper and toss. Roast the squash for 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, until tender. Add the cranberries to the pan for the last 5 minutes.

While the squash is roasting, combine the apple cider, vinegar, and shallots in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until the cider is reduced to about ¼ cup. Off the heat, whisk in the mustard, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper.

Place the arugula in a large salad bowl and add the roasted squash mixture, the walnuts, and the grated Parmesan. Spoon just enough vinaigrette over the salad to moisten and toss well. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Serves: 4