PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury according to the team.

Coach Sullivan: “Sid is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 14, 2018

Crosby missed practice Wednesday because of the injury.

