PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t show up for the season, his teammates decided to ransack his locker.

Wednesday afternoon players removed Bell’s nameplate from his locker and started rummaging through his items.

Bud Dupree was seen on video taking some of Bell’s Jordan cleats.

“Appreciate the cleats my guy, appreciate the cleats, wish you the best,” Dupree said as he tried on the shoes.

Steelers players went into Le’Veon Bell’s locker, removing his nameplate and rummaging through items. Bud Dupree says thanks for the Jordan brand cleats. pic.twitter.com/gQaAu9hUPd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2018

Some players apparently even made off with full boxes of Le’Veon’s belongings.

Earlier in the day Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he sent Bell a text before yesterday’s 4 p.m. deadline but never heard back.

“I texted him yesterday, didn’t hear back, and wish him nothing but the best, he was a great teammate and football player,” Ben said before practice on Wednesday. “To each their own what they want to walk away from.”

Bell had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to report, or be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season. He was a no-show at Pittsburgh Steelers’ headquarters on the South Side. He also forfeits $14.5 million.