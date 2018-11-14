Filed Under:Sandwich, Sheetz, Wawa

KDKA-TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a familiar name at the top of the list for America’s favorite sandwiches.

According to a survey conducted by Market Force, Wawa was ranked No. 1 for sandwiches, jumping four spots from last year, replacing 2017’s top-ranked Firehouse Subs, which came in second.

The rest of the rankings included Jersey Mike’s, Jimmy John’s and Subway.

This is the first time a convenience store was ranked as America’s favorite sandwich stop.

Unfortunately a Western Pennsylvania favorite, Sheetz, didn’t make the list.

The rankings were based on things like food quality, staff friendliness, healthy options, cleanliness, speed and value for money spent.

