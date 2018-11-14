Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another major winter storm system is taking aim at western Pennsylvania.

Uncertainty remains with exactly what we can expect across the area. At this point, we know the region will see snow, rain and freezing rain.

However, which areas will get which precipitation is still up in the air.

As of noon Wednesday, it appears places along and just north of Interstate 80 will have the best chance for seeing freezing rain. Places south of Pittsburgh and west will have the smallest chance of seeing freezing rain and will probably only see brief periods of freezing rain.

The system is located in the south and is bringing early season snow to places like Memphis, Tennessee and Little Rock, Arkansas.

There are Winter Weather Advisories that stretch from Arkansas to West Virginia. As of noon, most of western Pennsylvania was not under an advisory. However, that is expected to change when more is known about where icy conditions may set up.

It could begin to rain as soon as 5 a.m. on Thursday, with temperatures near freezing. Rain and snow are expected to continue through the day and wrap up on Friday morning.

Light Up Night, the annual start of the holiday season in downtown Pittsburgh, should be dry, but cold.

As a reminder, conditions on Thursday morning may be hazardous. You should stay weather aware, including checking conditions before you head out. Even if conditions seem fine, patches of ice could cause slick conditions in isolated spots.