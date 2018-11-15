SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for the region until 1 a.m. Friday
CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — The Cornell School District in Coraopolis is trying to reassure parents after a student made a violent threat Thursday.

Nearly 700 students in grades K through 12 attend the Cornell School.

A high school student allegedly erupted in class Thursday morning, first calling his teacher a name and then threatening violence once police were called.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Administrators won’t say exactly what the threat was, but the student was arrested by police.

The Cornell superintendent declined to speak on camera, but in a written statement to KDKA, he said in part, “The Cornell School District had an incident … The District [contacted] the Coraopolis Police Department … At no time [were] students and staff in danger.”

Police removed the student from the school and charged him with making terroristic threats.

Parents were notified of the incident by email and robo-call.

“It just said there was a situation and it was handled, so I’m not too sure how it was handled, what was handled, but maybe a better job could have been done,” one parent said.

School officials say there were no weapons in the school and no one was hurt.

