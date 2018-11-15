Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — The Cornell School District in Coraopolis is trying to reassure parents after a student made a violent threat Thursday.

Nearly 700 students in grades K through 12 attend the Cornell School.

A high school student allegedly erupted in class Thursday morning, first calling his teacher a name and then threatening violence once police were called.

Administrators won’t say exactly what the threat was, but the student was arrested by police.

The Cornell superintendent declined to speak on camera, but in a written statement to KDKA, he said in part, “The Cornell School District had an incident … The District [contacted] the Coraopolis Police Department … At no time [were] students and staff in danger.”

Police removed the student from the school and charged him with making terroristic threats.

Parents were notified of the incident by email and robo-call.

“It just said there was a situation and it was handled, so I’m not too sure how it was handled, what was handled, but maybe a better job could have been done,” one parent said.

School officials say there were no weapons in the school and no one was hurt.