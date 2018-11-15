Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) – A woman in Ohio is facing a list of charges after being found half naked and rolling around in the street.

According to WKBN, the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday along McClure Avenue in Youngstown.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Denise Molina rolling around on the ground with her pants down and a white foam on her mouth.

Molina repeatedly told officers, “You wanna play? We’ll play.”

Molina allegedly lunged at officers. When an ambulance was called, she allegedly kicked an EMT in the throat.

She is facing several charges, including assault.