PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The case against the councilman accused of driving through a crowd of protesters on the North Side is moving forward. The protestors were rallying after the shooting of Antwon Rose.
After the incident back on June 22, Gregory Wagner was charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
After a lengthy hearing, the judge dismissed one of the charges, but held the others for court.
Outside of the courtroom, alleged victims and witnesses were waiting for hours for Wagner to show up for his preliminary hearing. When he finally did, Jordan Ciccone, Dan Yablonsky and Mary Catherine Holt were called to testify.
“The driver was driving into my body. He hit my knees and forced my hands up onto the hood,” said Yablonsky.
It was acknowledged through the testimony of a Pittsburgh Police commander that the protestors did not have a permit to march and were in the middle of the street obstructing traffic, but were never cited, as the city was viewing it as an exercise of First Amendment Rights.
“This was a peaceful protest, mostly by people of color and black people fighting for their rights and fighting for accountability after Antwon Rose was gunned down,” said Ciccone.
A major focus for the defense was on the extensive damage done to Wagner’s car.
“So, he, instead of turning around as other people were towards Heinz Stadium – they just did a u-turn. This driver chose to drive into the crowd. My hands were up on the hood of his car. I couldn’t believe he was actually going to drive into me. He may have said my car was damaged. I don’t know anything about the damage,” said Yablonsky.
Our KDKA crew tried to speak with Wagner after the hearing, but he avoided our cameras by going out a back side door.
His formal arraignment will be on Jan. 9, 2018.
And maybe if the police actually did their job and arrest the “protestors” that were blocking the road this wouldn’t have happened. A peaceful protest does not block roads!!
Exactly! This wouldn’t have happened IF the Liberal leaders in the police department would have let the LEO’s ENFORCE the law. IF they had arrested a few of the protesters that blocked the Parkway (before this “demonstration”) it might have been different. By letting them “do what they want,” it set a president for this what happened here..
This would have NEVER happened in my major southern city where I worked. (But, then were weren’t a Liberal & Democrat controlled city.)
I am sorry these people got hurt. But it was by their own hand. They were breaking laws from the start. And-this taxpaying citizen has the right to use the PUBLIC street for what it was intended for-period! 1st amendment rights DO come first. But if we refuse to follow the rules of law (as these people did,) AND this person was in fear for his safety, (after they started to damage his vehicle.) Then they have no case. (At least where I worked for 30+ years. Our courts in Florida would side with HIM, not the protesters-that were breaking the law.)
I wish HIM well. He was in the wrong place & wrong time.
I left the burgh in 80, retired and came home in 2010, the management of the city didn’t change one bit.