INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A nurses union in Indiana County has announced plans to go on strike.

The Indiana Registered Nurses Association plans to hold a one-day strike on Monday, Nov. 26, starting at 7 a.m. at each hospital entrance. The nurses are offering to return to work on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The union says the strike notice comes after more than a dozen negotiation sessions with the Indiana Regional Medical Center since August.

According to the IRNA, the union and the medical center have not been able to agree on employee contributions to healthcare plans, wages, pension benefits and paid leave.

The next negotiation session is scheduled for Nov. 29.