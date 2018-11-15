SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region until 7 p.m. Thursday.
NEW STANTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother in their home will be tried as an adult.

A judge ruled Wednesday that the community would be at risk if 16-year-old Jacob Remaley was prosecuted in the juvenile court system.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The youth faces first-degree murder and criminal homicide charges in the November 2016 shootings in New Stanton that killed 46-year-old Dana Remaley and her 8-year-old son, Caleb. Jacob was 14 at the time.

Public Defender Wayne McGrew said he was disappointed in the ruling. He has argued that Remaley suffers from mental illness and was under the influence of a dominant personality, which told him to commit the murders.

(Photo Source: Facebook)

District Attorney John Peck declined comment, saying he had not reviewed the judge’s opinion.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

