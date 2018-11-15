SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region until 7 p.m. Thursday.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (KDKA) — Officials say a West Virginia man embezzled thousands of dollars from his brother’s veteran’s benefits.

According to the Department of Justice, 55-year-old David Washington, of Huntington, W.Va., was appointed to receive and manage his brother’s benefits from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

Investigators questioned Washington’s management of the benefits after he failed to submit accounting reports.

Washington later admitted he spent his brother’s benefits for his own personal expenses and had misappropriated more than $81,000.

The Department of Justice says Washington faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He will be sentenced in February.

