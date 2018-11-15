Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALTIMORE (AP/KDKA) – An audience member says a man interrupted a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore with a pro-Nazi and pro-Trump salute.

The national touring production of the musical, which will stop in Pittsburgh from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, is currently running at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday.

Rich Scherr is a contributing sportswriter for The Baltimore Sun. He told the newspaper that a man seated in the balcony of the theater on Wednesday night began shouting “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during intermission.

Scherr says people started running and he was “waiting to hear a gunshot.” But the man was escorted out and the show continued. Scherr uploaded video of the aftermath showing the audience reaction.

Sick, sad world. A man stands at intermission of tonight’s performance of Fiddler in Baltimore and yells, “Heil Hitler,” along with pro-Trump references. pic.twitter.com/slDcPwF7re — Rich Scherr (@writerguyRich) November 15, 2018

“Fiddler on the Roof” is based on a Yiddish story and tells the story of a Jewish family persecuted in tsarist Russia.

According to WJZ in Baltimore, the Hippodrome released a statement reading, in part, “The Hippodrome’s on-site security team, along with our usher staff were able to remedy the situation and remove the offending audience member quickly, coordinating efforts with local police, who met the man as he was escorted out of the building.”

