PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to police, 41-year-old Kelly Sias was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the North Side.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

She is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has long hair that is blonde and dyed purple and blue eyes.

Sias was last seen wearing a tan, button-down shirt and tan pants.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she’s at is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

