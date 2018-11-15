Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Local leaders have unveiled the details of the bid to bring Amazon’s HQ2 to Pittsburgh.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it would be splitting HQ2 between New York City and northern Virginia.

Today, officials said no existing tax dollars were offered to Amazon.

“There were no existing tax dollars that were going to Amazon. So, whether you lived in Monroeville or Bloomfield or Ross Township or Brookline, none of your existing tax dollars that go to pay for road paving, police, parks, etc. was going to go to Amazon. It was going to be all new money that was going to be generated by the taxes that were going to be brought in by 50,000 jobs and all the things that we talked about that were going to go to Amazon,” Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Mayor Bill Peduto said the size of Pittsburgh and the potential impact of a giant like Amazon coming here played into their decision.

“I think that they really did go in with two minds. One mind of can we go into a smaller sized city and have a positive impact? Obviously, that’s what our proposal was about – How to create the anti-Seattle model. How do you create more affordable housing, better public transit, better infrastructure, better workforce development by having a company of this size move in? Or, do they go into a large area, where it’s diluted and they have a minimal impact?” Peduto said. “At the end of the day, their decision was they were going big.”

There were five primary sites in the proposal for where HQ2 could be located. Those sites were:

Hazelwood Green

Lower Hill District (former Civic Arena site)

Strip District (riverfront between 21st and 31st Streets)

Carrie Furnace site (Swissvale)

Next to Pittsburgh International Airport

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration revealed Tuesday that it made an offer valued at up to $4.6 billion in taxpayer-paid incentives to the online shopping giant. Wolf’s office released copies of two letters it sent, one to Amazon’s office of economic development and one to Amazon CEO Jeffrey Bezos.

All told, the state proposed a performance-based grant program estimated to deliver up to $4.5 billion to Amazon over 25 years. It also offered another $100 million for transportation improvements.

Wolf’s administration says the program would have been accessible to other businesses, as well, and would have required legislative approval. Wolf’s administration earlier had refused requests for records of financial incentives it offered Amazon, citing an ongoing, competitive process.

